Previous
Photo 2936
Buy Here
Nottingham Railway Station today.
Buy Here, as opposed to the ticket office.
Ticket Offices are to become a thing of the past as many are threatened with closure.
The process of buying a rail ticket is far too complicated, with so many fares and restrictions assigned to the fare.
I've done a similar shot to this a few years ago, albeit it was shot at the "Collect Here" kiosks !!!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2995
photos
107
followers
96
following
804% complete
View this month »
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th August 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
ticket
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
nottingham railway station
,
"black and white
Suzanne
ace
If bureaucrats aren't renaming or making things more complicated they have nothing to do!
August 14th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
This is a sad commentary Phil. There are many, including me, who do not like interacting with machines. I don't like the self service points in the supermarket. My disabled friend is very worried about the disappearance of the ticket offices. Our local car park to the station has no way of paying without an app on your phone either. We are making life unnegotiable for those who haven't the ability, know how, desire or finance to deal with technology.
August 14th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@helenhall
I understand Helen , plus the addition of the complexity of buying a ticket . If I want to travel from nottingham to London there are so many different fare types and prices too !!!
August 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sad look into the future! and it is happening already! I wholly agree with
@helenhall
- these things get beyond me and add extra stress to every day life !
August 14th, 2023
