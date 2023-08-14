Previous
Buy Here by phil_howcroft
Photo 2936

Buy Here

Nottingham Railway Station today.

Buy Here, as opposed to the ticket office.

Ticket Offices are to become a thing of the past as many are threatened with closure.

The process of buying a rail ticket is far too complicated, with so many fares and restrictions assigned to the fare.

I've done a similar shot to this a few years ago, albeit it was shot at the "Collect Here" kiosks !!!
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

If bureaucrats aren't renaming or making things more complicated they have nothing to do!
August 14th, 2023  
This is a sad commentary Phil. There are many, including me, who do not like interacting with machines. I don't like the self service points in the supermarket. My disabled friend is very worried about the disappearance of the ticket offices. Our local car park to the station has no way of paying without an app on your phone either. We are making life unnegotiable for those who haven't the ability, know how, desire or finance to deal with technology.
August 14th, 2023  
@helenhall I understand Helen , plus the addition of the complexity of buying a ticket . If I want to travel from nottingham to London there are so many different fare types and prices too !!!
August 14th, 2023  
A sad look into the future! and it is happening already! I wholly agree with @helenhall - these things get beyond me and add extra stress to every day life !
August 14th, 2023  
