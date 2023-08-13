Previous
Southwell Minster Choir Stalls by phil_howcroft
Southwell Minster Choir Stalls

A shot from midweek, when I visited Southwell Minster to see the Gaia exhibition.

I had a wander around the minster and took this photo of the choir stalls.

Turned out OK for a hand held shot
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, stunning
August 13th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady awwww thank you so much Judith
August 13th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
It's more than OK! Beautiful shot
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Impressive interior, really nice image.
August 13th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford aww thanks carole , much appreciated

@ankers70 thanks for the wonderful comment Suzanne
August 13th, 2023  
