Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2935
Southwell Minster Choir Stalls
A shot from midweek, when I visited Southwell Minster to see the Gaia exhibition.
I had a wander around the minster and took this photo of the choir stalls.
Turned out OK for a hand held shot
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2994
photos
107
followers
96
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th August 2023 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
christian
,
pillars
,
choir stalls
,
southwell minster
,
sony a6700
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, stunning
August 13th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
awwww thank you so much Judith
August 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
It's more than OK! Beautiful shot
August 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Impressive interior, really nice image.
August 13th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
aww thanks carole , much appreciated
@ankers70
thanks for the wonderful comment Suzanne
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ankers70 thanks for the wonderful comment Suzanne