Photo 2934
Steam Train Wheels
This is a photo from last weeks steam train ride on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, in the Peak District, Derbyshire
I spotted the train wheel from the opposite platform and thought it would make a cool shot
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
4
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2993
photos
107
followers
97
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th August 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
wheels
,
rails
,
stranger
,
carriage
,
steam train
,
ecclesbourne valley railway
,
british railways
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , I'm pleased with this
August 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
It makes a stunning shot. Superb composition
August 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
awwww thank you so much Judith
August 12th, 2023
