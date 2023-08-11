Previous
Through The Carriage Window by phil_howcroft
Photo 2933

Through The Carriage Window

This is a photo from last weeks steam train ride on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, in the Peak District, Derbyshire

This is at Duffield railway station, we stopped for Fish and Chips (as part of the event) and the steam engine uncoupled from the carriages and moved to the other end of the carriages for the return journey

This man was sharing a joke with his friends on the platform so I asked him for a quick photo. No stranger story, just a fabulous mono shot

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That shot made me laugh out loud. Such a naughty grin!
August 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great portrait!
August 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , I can't always get a back story for a stranger, but the smile had to be captured :)

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , always appreciate your support
August 12th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Great shot Phil - i bet he has many jokes and stories!
August 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Excellent, slightly wicked, smile
August 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette thanks brigette , he did say I looked like I knew what I was doing with a camera !!!

@tinley23 thanks Lesley , much appreciated
August 12th, 2023  
