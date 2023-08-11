Through The Carriage Window

This is a photo from last weeks steam train ride on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, in the Peak District, Derbyshire



This is at Duffield railway station, we stopped for Fish and Chips (as part of the event) and the steam engine uncoupled from the carriages and moved to the other end of the carriages for the return journey



This man was sharing a joke with his friends on the platform so I asked him for a quick photo. No stranger story, just a fabulous mono shot



