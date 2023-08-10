Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2932
Jesus The Light of The World
Another photo from the Gaia Exhibition at Southwell Minster.
I saw this shot from the back of the Minster, Jesus The Light Of The World.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2991
photos
107
followers
97
following
803% complete
View this month »
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th August 2023 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jesus
,
gaia
,
southwell minster
,
gaia exhibition
Renee Salamon
ace
Fascinating pov
August 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 10th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Creatively composed.
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close