I Shoot Film : Contre Jour In The City

I shoot Film, Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8



Contra Jour light in Nottingham City Centre, shot when Elsie and I went on a 'analogue photowalk" with all the hip and trendy "analogue community" photographers from Nottingham and the East Midlands. Lots of cool cameras on display



Cracking photo for my 40+ years old camera and lens.



Lots more analogue shots to follow