I Shoot Film : Analogue Photographer

I shoot Film, Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8



This young lady is one of our group of Photographers, from the 'analogue photowalk" that Elsie and I went on with all the hip and trendy "analogue community" photographers from Nottingham and the East Midlands.



The young lady is a Uni Student, I think she said fashion and Arts, with an Indian heritage. She's shooting with a Canon AE1, which originates from the 1970s , Canon FD mount. I have one in my collection.





Cracking photo for my 40+ years old camera and lens.