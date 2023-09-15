I Shoot Film : Willow and her Twister

I shoot Film, Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8



Willow, our Granddaughter, enjoying a "Twister", her Ice Cream, Ice Lolly of choice. Tangy and popular with children everywhere.



Shot last week.



We look after Willow and Alfie, 3 days a week. Jane and I love it.



