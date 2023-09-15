Sign up
Previous
Photo 2966
I Shoot Film : Willow and her Twister
I shoot Film, Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Willow, our Granddaughter, enjoying a "Twister", her Ice Cream, Ice Lolly of choice. Tangy and popular with children everywhere.
Shot last week.
We look after Willow and Alfie, 3 days a week. Jane and I love it.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
35mm
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
film
,
olympus
,
granddaughter
,
analogue
,
nottingham
