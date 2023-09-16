100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 391 : Raja

On Saturday, a new shop was opened in Arnold town centre. We now have the Arnold Continental Supermarket, serving fresh fruit and vegetables, halal meat and general groceries to the people of Arnold and beyond.



We went to have a look at the new shop and I met the shop owner Raja. I shook his hand and wished him well with his new business. This is Raja’s first supermarket shop, but he told me ha had other business interests. Raja is of Pakistan heritage. I asked Raja if I could take his photo for my strangers project. I asked Raja if he could stand in the entrance to his shop as there was an impressive display of welcome balloons in the doorway.



I also asked if I could take some photos of his staff, before I met Raja one of his friends told me the young ladies behind the till were his daughters, so it’s a nice family business.



The shop wasn’t fully stocked for the opening, but I expect the shelves will be full in the next few days. Raja offered me some complimentary food, that was on offer at the front of the store for customers. I took a couple of juicy strawberries for my wife and myself. We took it in turns to enter the shop as we had our little whippet Elsie with us.



I bumped fists with the counter staff and thanked Raja for allowing me to take some photos. Good luck with your business venture Raja, I hope your shop becomes an established part of the Arnold community.