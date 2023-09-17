Sign up
Previous
Photo 2968
Raja's (stranger 391) Supermarket
This is a follow up to my previous photo of stranger number 391 Raja.
This is Raja's "Arnold Continental Supermarket" which opened on Saturday.
Raja was stood in the doorway, underneath the balloons for my portrait.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3026
photos
107
followers
96
following
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th September 2023 2:38pm
Tags
fruit
,
vegetables
,
shop
,
street photography
,
groceries
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
halal
,
streetie
,
arnold continental supermarket
Corinne C
ace
Nicely presented! Love all the balloons!
September 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thanks corinne , it wasn't very busy for Raja's opening day !
September 18th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Very inviting.
September 18th, 2023
