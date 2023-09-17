Previous
Raja's (stranger 391) Supermarket by phil_howcroft
Photo 2968

Raja's (stranger 391) Supermarket

This is a follow up to my previous photo of stranger number 391 Raja.

This is Raja's "Arnold Continental Supermarket" which opened on Saturday.

Raja was stood in the doorway, underneath the balloons for my portrait.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Nicely presented! Love all the balloons!
September 18th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks corinne , it wasn't very busy for Raja's opening day !
September 18th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Very inviting.
September 18th, 2023  
