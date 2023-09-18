Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2969
Please Keep Clear
The sign in the archway outside Nottingham Council House, reads "Please Keep Clear"
The young woman seems lost in her phone and music.
Street life in Nottingham
I think it works OK
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3027
photos
107
followers
96
following
813% complete
View this month »
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
11th September 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
lights
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
archway
,
streetlife
,
streetie
Corinne C
ace
I think it is a great picture. First the composition is wonderful, then the steps and entrance form a great leading line toward the young woman and the sign. Finally the sign close to the young lady adds some fun to the otherwise serious image. I like it!
September 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So funny - glued to her phone - perhaps she has not learnt to read yet!!!!!!!!!! A lovely building, great pov and shot - love the symmetry wit the added interest of the girl!
September 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It is an impressive building. The sign message, is obviously directed at everyonr but this young lady!
September 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
awww thanks for that lovely comment and critique Coriine , everything you say is correct 😀📷
September 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
the symmetry is great , thanks beryl
September 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks carole , I love the mono tones in this one
September 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close