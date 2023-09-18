Previous
Please Keep Clear by phil_howcroft
Photo 2969

Please Keep Clear

The sign in the archway outside Nottingham Council House, reads "Please Keep Clear"

The young woman seems lost in her phone and music.

Street life in Nottingham

I think it works OK
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Corinne C ace
I think it is a great picture. First the composition is wonderful, then the steps and entrance form a great leading line toward the young woman and the sign. Finally the sign close to the young lady adds some fun to the otherwise serious image. I like it!
September 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So funny - glued to her phone - perhaps she has not learnt to read yet!!!!!!!!!! A lovely building, great pov and shot - love the symmetry wit the added interest of the girl!
September 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It is an impressive building. The sign message, is obviously directed at everyonr but this young lady!
September 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec awww thanks for that lovely comment and critique Coriine , everything you say is correct 😀📷
September 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl the symmetry is great , thanks beryl
September 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks carole , I love the mono tones in this one
September 19th, 2023  
