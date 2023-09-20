I Shoot Film : Super Whippy

I Shoot Film : Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8



I took my film camera to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play host to Derby County at the start of the month. It was a hot and sunny day, which is rather unusual for Bolton as we've not had many hot and sunny Saturday afternoons in the last few seasons.



The Wanderers won 2-1, making my return journey back home to Nottingham a pleasant drive in the early evening sun.



There was a "Super Whippy" Ice Cream Van on one of the approach roads to the stadium.



Food vendors are not allowed to trade from the stadium perimeter, so this van was parked just outside the stadium grounds.



I couldn't get a side view shot as my 50mm lens wasn't wide enough to step back due to a metal fence.



