I Shoot Film : Super Whippy by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Super Whippy

I Shoot Film : Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8

I took my film camera to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play host to Derby County at the start of the month. It was a hot and sunny day, which is rather unusual for Bolton as we've not had many hot and sunny Saturday afternoons in the last few seasons.

The Wanderers won 2-1, making my return journey back home to Nottingham a pleasant drive in the early evening sun.

There was a "Super Whippy" Ice Cream Van on one of the approach roads to the stadium.

Food vendors are not allowed to trade from the stadium perimeter, so this van was parked just outside the stadium grounds.

I couldn't get a side view shot as my 50mm lens wasn't wide enough to step back due to a metal fence.

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
Wonderful capture bringing back found memories for me. Do you get these put on DVDs or flash drives to upload them or scan them?
September 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam Mags , the lab scans them and then puts them in the 'cloud' for me to download . I get the negs and prints in the post
September 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Okay! I wonder how it worked for you. I know you can get them on flash drive or dvd here.
September 20th, 2023  
