100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 392 : Beth

This is Beth, who I met last week in Nottingham, when Elsie and I went on the bus to Nottingham to have a walk around the city centre (£1-00 for a dog all day ticket and a freebie for me with my new bus pass).



We were walking towards the Market Square (aka Slab Square), when I saw Beth walking in front of me. She was carrying a coffee and sandwich, I was struck by her amazing purple hair. She sat down on a tiny wall and I decided approach her for a stranger photo.



As you can see, Beth said “Yes”



Beth recently graduated from Uni’ but doesn’t yet have a post graduation job.



She told me her family had always had “sight hound” dogs and made a massive fuss over Elsie our whippet. Elsie loved the attention and welcomed the fuss from Beth.



I shot Beth where she was sat, on a wall with some temporary fencing behind her, separating the public from the area that had hosted the “Nottingham by the Sea” space, which was being dismantled.



I asked Beth if it was OK to post the images on social media. We bumped fists and said goodbye.

