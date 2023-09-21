100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 392 : Beth

This is Beth, who I met last week in Nottingham, when Elsie and I went on the bus to Nottingham to have a walk around the city centre (£1-00 for a dog all day ticket and a freebie for me with my new bus pass).
We were walking towards the Market Square (aka Slab Square), when I saw Beth walking in front of me. She was carrying a coffee and sandwich, I was struck by her amazing purple hair. She sat down on a tiny wall and I decided approach her for a stranger photo.
As you can see, Beth said “Yes”
Beth recently graduated from Uni’ but doesn’t yet have a post graduation job.
She told me her family had always had “sight hound” dogs and made a massive fuss over Elsie our whippet. Elsie loved the attention and welcomed the fuss from Beth.
I shot Beth where she was sat, on a wall with some temporary fencing behind her, separating the public from the area that had hosted the “Nottingham by the Sea” space, which was being dismantled.
I asked Beth if it was OK to post the images on social media. We bumped fists and said goodbye.