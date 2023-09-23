I Shoot Film : 100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 393 : Gary

Well here's a first, my first stranger shot with a film camera. This is from 3 weeks ago, I had to wait to finish my film, send it off to the lab and then wait for the results.



Meet Gary, who I shot with my Olympus OM 20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8 and Kodak Portra 400 35mm film.



Gary was selling match day programmes outside the Toughsheet stadium, Bolton. Bolton were playing Derby County on a beautiful sunny September afternoon. He was wearing a Rugby shirt as opposed to a football shirt, so I went over to ask him about his shirt, it's a Leigh Centurions Rugby League Shirt, although the club is no longer known as the centurions ( the club was rebranded to the Leigh Leopards last year).



Leigh had recently won the challenge trophy , so I asked Gary about it . He'd been to Wembley to cheer for Leigh. Gary had complimentary tickets for the Rugby Challenge Trophy as he'd done some work in the community for the Rugby Club.

He readily accepted my request for a photo and struck up the pose you see in the photo.



Today, I went to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play host to Peterborough United, a hard earned 1 - 1 draw (we had a player sent off at end of the first half) . I'd got some prints back from the lab with my film, so I took the prints of Gary to the match and gave them to him. My mate Alan, said Gary was really pleased when I gave them to him, his face lit up when he saw them.



A stranger shot on 35mm film, who'd have thought !! It's not as sharp and clean as a digital portrait , but it does a have a lovey feel, colours and old school look to it

