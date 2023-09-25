Sign up
Previous
Photo 2973
1960's Madeleine
Long term followers may recognise Madeleine, who I photographed in a photoshoot at my friend Bob's home studio in his garage.
Madeleine is a singer and actor but her voice has struggled since Covid, so she is now trying a part time career as a model.
I did a photoshoot with her today at our local civic park, a 1960's theme.
This is Madeleine in the old railway cutting footpath in her 1960's outfit.
I'm not very good at formal model - photographer shoots, I much prefer the rawness of a stranger photo on the street, but this and the other photos I shot make a nice change to my 365 portfolio
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3031
photos
106
followers
95
following
814% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th September 2023 2:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
model
,
boots
,
blonde
,
pose
,
photoshoot
,
1960s
,
mini skirt
Casablanca
ace
Those clothes are taking me straight back to my childhood! Wonderful. Different from you, as you say, but nicely done.
September 25th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
aww thank you so much Casa' , I'm not very good at directing models , but I got some good locations in the park
September 25th, 2023
