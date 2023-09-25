1960's Madeleine

Long term followers may recognise Madeleine, who I photographed in a photoshoot at my friend Bob's home studio in his garage.



Madeleine is a singer and actor but her voice has struggled since Covid, so she is now trying a part time career as a model.



I did a photoshoot with her today at our local civic park, a 1960's theme.



This is Madeleine in the old railway cutting footpath in her 1960's outfit.



I'm not very good at formal model - photographer shoots, I much prefer the rawness of a stranger photo on the street, but this and the other photos I shot make a nice change to my 365 portfolio



