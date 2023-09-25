1960's Madeleine

Previous
Long term followers may recognise Madeleine, who I photographed in a photoshoot at my friend Bob's home studio in his garage.

Madeleine is a singer and actor but her voice has struggled since Covid, so she is now trying a part time career as a model.

I did a photoshoot with her today at our local civic park, a 1960's theme.

This is Madeleine in the old railway cutting footpath in her 1960's outfit.

I'm not very good at formal model - photographer shoots, I much prefer the rawness of a stranger photo on the street, but this and the other photos I shot make a nice change to my 365 portfolio

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca
Those clothes are taking me straight back to my childhood! Wonderful. Different from you, as you say, but nicely done.
September 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
@casablanca aww thank you so much Casa' , I'm not very good at directing models , but I got some good locations in the park
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
