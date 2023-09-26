Previous
1960's Madeleine : Contre Jour Light by phil_howcroft
Photo 2974

1960's Madeleine : Contre Jour Light

Another shot from the photoshoot I did with Madeleine on Monday.

This is in the 5 a side / basket ball court in the Duck Park. The steel fences give the photo an urban vibe and the contre jour light gives some great rim lighting on Madeleine's hair.

Note the change of outfit. Madeleine brought an outfit change and used the cafe ladies toilet to change.

26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! Oozing sex appeal in that short dress and boots. Well done, Phil.
September 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! my, full of attitude! but her feet tickle me - rather pigeon-toed! Lovely light caught in her hair!
September 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great shot. If you’ve got it, flaunt it!
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise