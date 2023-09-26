1960's Madeleine : Contre Jour Light

Another shot from the photoshoot I did with Madeleine on Monday.



This is in the 5 a side / basket ball court in the Duck Park. The steel fences give the photo an urban vibe and the contre jour light gives some great rim lighting on Madeleine's hair.



Note the change of outfit. Madeleine brought an outfit change and used the cafe ladies toilet to change.



