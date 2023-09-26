Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2974
1960's Madeleine : Contre Jour Light
Another shot from the photoshoot I did with Madeleine on Monday.
This is in the 5 a side / basket ball court in the Duck Park. The steel fences give the photo an urban vibe and the contre jour light gives some great rim lighting on Madeleine's hair.
Note the change of outfit. Madeleine brought an outfit change and used the cafe ladies toilet to change.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3032
photos
106
followers
95
following
814% complete
View this month »
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th September 2023 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
boots
,
blonde
,
pose
,
photoshoot
,
1960s
,
mini skirt
Mags
ace
Oh! Oozing sex appeal in that short dress and boots. Well done, Phil.
September 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! my, full of attitude! but her feet tickle me - rather pigeon-toed! Lovely light caught in her hair!
September 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great shot. If you’ve got it, flaunt it!
September 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close