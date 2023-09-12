100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 390 : Chelcie

I went to the Nottingham on Monday, with Elsie (my whippet). We went on the bus and then wandered around Nottingham looking for photo opportunities, especially strangers for my project.



We did Hockley, The Lace Market, Market Square, the urban regenerated area under the tram line by the Broadmarsh. I didn’t find any strangers. We decided to do the area around the Castle as I rarely go up to that bit of the city.



I saw Chelcie talking to a friend near some bars. I thought she looked great in her beanie hat and adidas track suit bottoms, so I decided to approach her for a photo.



“Hi, I wonder if you can help me, I’m an amateur photographer, I take photos of people I meet on the street, I think you look fabulous in your tracky bottoms and beanie hat, is it OK to photography you”



“Yes no problem fire away”



“I’m Phil and this is my whippet Elsie”



“Hi Elsie, I’m Chelcie”



Chelcie, struck up some poses straight away. “She does modelling” her friend told me.



“Yes and I’m also an illustrator and painter”



“What are you doing today?” I asked



“I work at Fothergills” (a bistro bar near where we were stood)



I then made a faux pas, as I asked if she was bar staff.



“No I’m a manager”



I apologised straight away, Chelcie said it was OK, it was her day off and this wasn’t her work wear. She had come to the bar for a meeting (despite it being her day off).



I then suggested we do some shots outside the bar. Chelcie was getting a bit of barracking from her colleagues at this point !



Chelcie gave me a contact card and told me to tag her in the photos on Instagram. Her card and Inta’ page tells me she is also a horror enthusiast and has an online shop at etsy to sell her art.



Thanks for letting me photograph you Chelcie, I hope your meeting was successful and I wish you well with your art sales and commissions.

