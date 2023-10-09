Previous
Joseph Plays Sax by phil_howcroft
Joseph Plays Sax

Another photo from the Black History Month Celebration at Binks Yard, Nottingham

This is Jospeh Marcus a talented saxophone player who entertained the large crowd in the venue for his 30 minute session

9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
This is a fabulous portrait Phil! I love the fact that he is playing, love to see his hands on the instrument and the color of his outfit works really well.
October 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec awwww thank you so much Corinne , it was a great event for photos :)
October 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This is great! Lovely framing and I wish I could hear that music 🎶🎷
October 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fabulous characterization capture!
October 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous ! candid shot , love the facial expression in blowing his instrument - and his bejewelled fingers !
October 9th, 2023  
