Previous
Photo 2983
Joseph Plays Sax
Another photo from the Black History Month Celebration at Binks Yard, Nottingham
This is Jospeh Marcus a talented saxophone player who entertained the large crowd in the venue for his 30 minute session
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
5
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
musician
saxophone
nottingham
black history month
Corinne C
ace
This is a fabulous portrait Phil! I love the fact that he is playing, love to see his hands on the instrument and the color of his outfit works really well.
October 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
awwww thank you so much Corinne , it was a great event for photos :)
October 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is great! Lovely framing and I wish I could hear that music 🎶🎷
October 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fabulous characterization capture!
October 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous ! candid shot , love the facial expression in blowing his instrument - and his bejewelled fingers !
October 9th, 2023
