Walking The Dog at Skeggy by phil_howcroft
Photo 2984

Walking The Dog at Skeggy

WE had a day trip to Skegness on Monday .

It was a beautiful sunny day, temp in the low 20s.

We walked 10 miles and this is shot from the pier looking down at the sea and sand.

Don't you just love those long shadows and low light, creating a vibrant and beautiful photo
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

