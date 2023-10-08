Davina Sings Soul

We went to Binks Yard today, a canal-side venue in the Island Quarter of Nottingham.



The Canal and Riverside Trust were hosting an event to celebrate Black History Month (October).



It was a fabulous event with a diverse range of artists taking part in the celebrations.



This is Davina Songbird, a Neo Soul / Jazz singer and songwriter and also a poet



She had a fabulous voice and sang covers from Nina Simone, Amy Whinehouse and one of her own songs.



Davina also did a stunning spoken word reading of one of her own works (my wife said "wow that was good")



More pictures to come from this fabulous event

