Davina Sings Soul by phil_howcroft
Photo 2982

We went to Binks Yard today, a canal-side venue in the Island Quarter of Nottingham.

The Canal and Riverside Trust were hosting an event to celebrate Black History Month (October).

It was a fabulous event with a diverse range of artists taking part in the celebrations.

This is Davina Songbird, a Neo Soul / Jazz singer and songwriter and also a poet

She had a fabulous voice and sang covers from Nina Simone, Amy Whinehouse and one of her own songs.

Davina also did a stunning spoken word reading of one of her own works (my wife said "wow that was good")

More pictures to come from this fabulous event
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture. I look forward to seeing more of this event.
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I love Nina Simone! And this is a great picture especially with Davina looking straight at you.
October 8th, 2023  
