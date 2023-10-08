Sign up
Previous
Photo 2982
Davina Sings Soul
We went to Binks Yard today, a canal-side venue in the Island Quarter of Nottingham.
The Canal and Riverside Trust were hosting an event to celebrate Black History Month (October).
It was a fabulous event with a diverse range of artists taking part in the celebrations.
This is Davina Songbird, a Neo Soul / Jazz singer and songwriter and also a poet
She had a fabulous voice and sang covers from Nina Simone, Amy Whinehouse and one of her own songs.
Davina also did a stunning spoken word reading of one of her own works (my wife said "wow that was good")
More pictures to come from this fabulous event
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
0
Phil Howcroft
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
3
2
365
ILCE-6700
8th October 2023 4:21pm
Public
Tags
musician
,
music
,
jazz
,
soul
,
poet
,
black history month
,
neo soul
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture. I look forward to seeing more of this event.
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I love Nina Simone! And this is a great picture especially with Davina looking straight at you.
October 8th, 2023
