Goose Fair Waltzer by phil_howcroft
It is Nottingham Goose Fair this week. One of the largest travelling fairs in Europe (allegedly).

We always go for a walk around the site and I always have my camera in hand.

This is the Waltzer, a real 'old school' funfair ride. You get spun in a Car on a roundabout...'old school thrills' and one I'd never ever go on. I'd photograph it though.

Hand held, Sony A6000, Sony 16-55mm f2.8

5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Annie D ace
So cheery and colourful...I used to go on all the daredevil rides and loved it...haven't been to a theme park or carnival in a long while ...would still go on a big roller-coaster 😁
October 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Nostalgia! But no, I don’t ride spinning things like that either.
October 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
I love that ride! They used to have one at Myrtle Beach and it was called the Coaster here. It had a DJ and they played music while you went forward and backwards - faster and faster. Nice capture!
October 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Your composition reflects the atmosphere of a fair, color, speed, sparkles and fun!
October 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa, spinning has never agreed with me , I remember going on one when I was a young boy , I hated it !!!

@annied Annie , I'd do a roller coaster , no spinning !
October 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , I got lots of colourful photos :)

@marlboromaam thanks mags , the man stood by the car / cab spins it faster !!
October 5th, 2023  
