Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2981
Goose Fair Waltzer
It is Nottingham Goose Fair this week. One of the largest travelling fairs in Europe (allegedly).
We always go for a walk around the site and I always have my camera in hand.
This is the Waltzer, a real 'old school' funfair ride. You get spun in a Car on a roundabout...'old school thrills' and one I'd never ever go on. I'd photograph it though.
Hand held, Sony A6000, Sony 16-55mm f2.8
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3039
photos
106
followers
95
following
816% complete
View this month »
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th October 2023 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
fairground
,
nottingham
,
waltzer
,
goose fair
Annie D
ace
So cheery and colourful...I used to go on all the daredevil rides and loved it...haven't been to a theme park or carnival in a long while ...would still go on a big roller-coaster 😁
October 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nostalgia! But no, I don’t ride spinning things like that either.
October 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
I love that ride! They used to have one at Myrtle Beach and it was called the Coaster here. It had a DJ and they played music while you went forward and backwards - faster and faster. Nice capture!
October 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your composition reflects the atmosphere of a fair, color, speed, sparkles and fun!
October 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa, spinning has never agreed with me , I remember going on one when I was a young boy , I hated it !!!
@annied
Annie , I'd do a roller coaster , no spinning !
October 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , I got lots of colourful photos :)
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , the man stood by the car / cab spins it faster !!
October 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@annied Annie , I'd do a roller coaster , no spinning !
@marlboromaam thanks mags , the man stood by the car / cab spins it faster !!