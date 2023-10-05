Goose Fair Waltzer

It is Nottingham Goose Fair this week. One of the largest travelling fairs in Europe (allegedly).



We always go for a walk around the site and I always have my camera in hand.



This is the Waltzer, a real 'old school' funfair ride. You get spun in a Car on a roundabout...'old school thrills' and one I'd never ever go on. I'd photograph it though.



Hand held, Sony A6000, Sony 16-55mm f2.8



