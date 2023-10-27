Previous
Hockley Hustle Faces by phil_howcroft
Photo 2997

Hockley Hustle Faces

Some of the audience at the Jam Cafe, Hockley , watching the Gang of Angels Choir.

Hockley Hustle 2023, Nottingham

27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Great candid capture! Pretty woman in the middle there.
October 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam Mags she was really into the choir , jumping and dancing (especially to a version of "ghost town" by the specials) . Her best mate (or it could be her sister) was in the choir

check out Ghost Town by the Specials, a great bit of Reggae two-tone ska , a cracking song from my youth
https://youtu.be/RZ2oXzrnti4?si=9BRvLtFUwZLdxB7g
October 27th, 2023  
