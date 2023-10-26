Previous
Next
Charity Sings Love Songs by phil_howcroft
Photo 2996

Charity Sings Love Songs

This is Charity Stow , a Nottingham singer / songwriter performing at the Broadway Cinema Cafe as part of last Sunday's Hockley Hustle charity event

She is singing a love song here

26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks like it's a happy one by the way she's smiling while she sings. =)
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise