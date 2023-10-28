Rajae Plays Trombone

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra today. They played in a church in Carlton, Nottingham.



My friend Wendy (followers may remember her , she was the mayor of Nottingham last year) plays the drums.



I always take photos of the band whenever we see them play.



At the interval, Wendy came over to me and told me a couple of members would like some formal shots doing for their 'socials'



So meet Rajae and his trombone. I shot Rajae against a wall near the alter of the church.



