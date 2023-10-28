Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
Rajae Plays Trombone
We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra today. They played in a church in Carlton, Nottingham.
My friend Wendy (followers may remember her , she was the mayor of Nottingham last year) plays the drums.
I always take photos of the band whenever we see them play.
At the interval, Wendy came over to me and told me a couple of members would like some formal shots doing for their 'socials'
So meet Rajae and his trombone. I shot Rajae against a wall near the alter of the church.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
Tags
musician
,
portrait
,
trombone
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
October 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait! The members of the Orchestra will love their picture Phil!
October 28th, 2023
Julie
ace
The connection with your subject here is fantastic!
October 28th, 2023
