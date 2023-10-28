Previous
Rajae Plays Trombone by phil_howcroft
Photo 2998

Rajae Plays Trombone

We went to see the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra today. They played in a church in Carlton, Nottingham.

My friend Wendy (followers may remember her , she was the mayor of Nottingham last year) plays the drums.

I always take photos of the band whenever we see them play.

At the interval, Wendy came over to me and told me a couple of members would like some formal shots doing for their 'socials'

So meet Rajae and his trombone. I shot Rajae against a wall near the alter of the church.

28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
October 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait! The members of the Orchestra will love their picture Phil!
October 28th, 2023  
Julie ace
The connection with your subject here is fantastic!
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise