Javard plays Sax by phil_howcroft
Javard plays Sax

Another of the formal portraits that I did at the interval of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.

My friend Wendy came over to me and told me a couple of members would like some formal shots doing for their 'socials'

This is Javard and his Saxophone.

Hope you all like this one
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C
Fabulous portrait! I like the fact that Javard leans, it gives some dynamism to the image. Great in monochrome.
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A great shot - love the angle of the body as if he was in the swing of things! Love the pointing fingure and the eye contact! fav
October 29th, 2023  
Mags
Love a great jazz sax! Nice portrait!
October 29th, 2023  
