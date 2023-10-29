Sign up
Photo 2999
Javard plays Sax
Another of the formal portraits that I did at the interval of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.
My friend Wendy came over to me and told me a couple of members would like some formal shots doing for their 'socials'
This is Javard and his Saxophone.
Hope you all like this one
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3057
photos
108
followers
96
following
821% complete
View this month »
Tags
musician
,
black and white
,
music
,
mono
,
saxophone
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait! I like the fact that Javard leans, it gives some dynamism to the image. Great in monochrome.
October 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot - love the angle of the body as if he was in the swing of things! Love the pointing fingure and the eye contact! fav
October 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Love a great jazz sax! Nice portrait!
October 29th, 2023
