Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3000
Lord and Lady of the Manor
If you look carefully you can see the Lord and Lady of the manor
Wayne Manor from Batman in this case aka Wollaton Hall, Nottingham
This is actually the rear of the manor and Elsie and her human daddy pose for a paparazzi photo took by my daughter Kirsty
Elsie is peering through the gap
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3058
photos
108
followers
96
following
821% complete
View this month »
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
30th October 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
wave
,
selfie
,
whippet
,
wollaton hall
,
wayne manor
Corinne C
ace
A fun picture. This was certainly a fabulous manor!
October 30th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci corrine , I did get on my knees and peek my head through the gap to match Elsie, but I liked this shot best !
October 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
Oh too bad I think I'd prefer the one you imitate Elsie :-)
October 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Phil, now that you have told us about it, you have to show us the one of you poking your head through the railing!
Great fun with Elsie I’m sure & I see you are practicing your royal wave 😉
October 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Wonderful shot!
October 30th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks carol , I think my wave might be a bit too friendly and happy rather than a formal 'royal wave' . I might post the head through the rails in a few days !!
@corinnec
lol corinne , Elsie will always steal the show !
October 30th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags :)
October 30th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Your are definitely “to the manor born!”
October 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great fun with Elsie I’m sure & I see you are practicing your royal wave 😉
@corinnec lol corinne , Elsie will always steal the show !