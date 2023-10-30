Previous
Lord and Lady of the Manor by phil_howcroft
Photo 3000

Lord and Lady of the Manor

If you look carefully you can see the Lord and Lady of the manor

Wayne Manor from Batman in this case aka Wollaton Hall, Nottingham

This is actually the rear of the manor and Elsie and her human daddy pose for a paparazzi photo took by my daughter Kirsty

Elsie is peering through the gap
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A fun picture. This was certainly a fabulous manor!
October 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci corrine , I did get on my knees and peek my head through the gap to match Elsie, but I liked this shot best !
October 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft Oh too bad I think I'd prefer the one you imitate Elsie :-)
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Phil, now that you have told us about it, you have to show us the one of you poking your head through the railing!

Great fun with Elsie I’m sure & I see you are practicing your royal wave 😉
October 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Wonderful shot!
October 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks carol , I think my wave might be a bit too friendly and happy rather than a formal 'royal wave' . I might post the head through the rails in a few days !!

@corinnec lol corinne , Elsie will always steal the show !
October 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags :)
October 30th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Your are definitely “to the manor born!”
October 30th, 2023  
