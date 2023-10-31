100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 397 : Sophie

We went to Nottingham today, before I met up with my wife for some lunch, I had a wander around the city with my camera.



As I walked past "Pho", a Vietnamese restaurant, I noticed some members of staff setting up the outside dining area. They were all wearing fabulous Halloween outfits, so I got my camera out of my bag and approached them. The first person who I made eye contact with was Sophie, so I introduced myself.



“Hi I’m an amateur photographer, I love your Halloween outfit, is it OK to take your photo”



I didn’t have time to explain the bit about my street strangers project as Sophie, encouraged by her colleagues said “Yes” straight away.



I took a couple of shots where Sophie was stood and then asked asked her to move by the wall for a blank canvas.



I asked Sophie what she did in the restaurant and Sophie told me she was a waitress.



I took some full length shots to showcase Sophie’s outfit and the shoot was over. I hope you like Sophie's Halloween look and make up.



I asked Sophie if she was on Instagram. I gave my phone to Sophie and she searched for her account and then clicked the follow button so I could see her account and then tag her in the photos on Insta’. Sophie’s account tells me she is a Singer Songwriter and has published her music on several of the popular music portals / platforms.



Thank you for letting me take your photos this morning Sophie and good luck with your music career.

