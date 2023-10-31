Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 397 : Sophie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3001

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 397 : Sophie

We went to Nottingham today, before I met up with my wife for some lunch, I had a wander around the city with my camera.

As I walked past "Pho", a Vietnamese restaurant, I noticed some members of staff setting up the outside dining area. They were all wearing fabulous Halloween outfits, so I got my camera out of my bag and approached them. The first person who I made eye contact with was Sophie, so I introduced myself.

“Hi I’m an amateur photographer, I love your Halloween outfit, is it OK to take your photo”

I didn’t have time to explain the bit about my street strangers project as Sophie, encouraged by her colleagues said “Yes” straight away.

I took a couple of shots where Sophie was stood and then asked asked her to move by the wall for a blank canvas.

I asked Sophie what she did in the restaurant and Sophie told me she was a waitress.

I took some full length shots to showcase Sophie’s outfit and the shoot was over. I hope you like Sophie's Halloween look and make up.

I asked Sophie if she was on Instagram. I gave my phone to Sophie and she searched for her account and then clicked the follow button so I could see her account and then tag her in the photos on Insta’. Sophie’s account tells me she is a Singer Songwriter and has published her music on several of the popular music portals / platforms.

Thank you for letting me take your photos this morning Sophie and good luck with your music career.
Mags ace
Very revealing image there, Phil. Nice portrait of Sophie!
October 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
She has a very sweet face.
October 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning thanks Laura , she does indeed

@marlboromaam Mags , thank you very much , Sophie's make up and lippy look great , but the white face make up made the exposure difficult
October 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Sophie's make-up is very "Halloween". Great portrait!
October 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , that's so kind of you to say
October 31st, 2023  
