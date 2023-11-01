Sign up
Previous
Photo 3002
Inverted Lace Market Reflections
This is a big puddle in the Lace Market, Nottingham.
I decided to invert the puddle to create a bit of confusion for the viewer
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3060
photos
108
followers
96
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
31st October 2023 12:30pm
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
inverted
,
nottingham
,
lace market
Corinne C
ace
It seems the pedestrian is walking in water! Well done!
November 1st, 2023
