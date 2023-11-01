Previous
Inverted Lace Market Reflections by phil_howcroft
Inverted Lace Market Reflections

This is a big puddle in the Lace Market, Nottingham.

I decided to invert the puddle to create a bit of confusion for the viewer

1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
It seems the pedestrian is walking in water! Well done!
November 1st, 2023  
