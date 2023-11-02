Who you gonna call?...........Ghostbusters

If there's something strange

In your neighborhood

Who you gonna call?

(Ghostbusters)

If there's something weird

And it don't look good

Who you gonna call?

(Ghostbusters)



This is the East Midlands Ghostbusters pictured in Nottingham's Market Square on Monday (Halloween).



The East Midlands Ghostbusters are a non-profit group of individuals who have come together through the love of Ghostbusters. They are officially recognised by Ghost Corps (a subsidiary of Columbia Pictures)



The East Midlands Ghostbusters support Heart Link (East Midlands Children’s Heart Care Association - Registered Charity No. 513946) a support group for parents and families who have a child suffering from a heart defect.



So , who you gonna call?...........Ghostbusters