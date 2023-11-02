Previous
Who you gonna call?...........Ghostbusters by phil_howcroft
Photo 3003

Who you gonna call?...........Ghostbusters

If there's something strange
In your neighborhood
Who you gonna call?
(Ghostbusters)
If there's something weird
And it don't look good
Who you gonna call?
(Ghostbusters)

This is the East Midlands Ghostbusters pictured in Nottingham's Market Square on Monday (Halloween).

The East Midlands Ghostbusters are a non-profit group of individuals who have come together through the love of Ghostbusters. They are officially recognised by Ghost Corps (a subsidiary of Columbia Pictures)

The East Midlands Ghostbusters support Heart Link (East Midlands Children’s Heart Care Association - Registered Charity No. 513946) a support group for parents and families who have a child suffering from a heart defect.

So , who you gonna call?...........Ghostbusters
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! I love it! Now you really have to tag it with the link for the song title challenge.
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Here's the link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe93CLbHjxQ
November 2nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags what is the tag for the challenge
November 2nd, 2023  
