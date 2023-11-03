Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 398 : Colette by phil_howcroft
Photo 3004

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 398 : Colette

John Lewis Nottingham had an in store event today, bring your dog into the store for a Christmas Photoshoot.

Before we went to the store, Elsie and I had a wander around the city. As we made our way down into Hockley I saw stranger number 389, Kurt, with two of his friends, so Elsie and I went over to Kurt to say hello.

Kurt was pleased to see me and introduced me to his two friends and told them I was a photographer who took photos of random people, including himself. He showed them my Insta account and one of his friends, Colette, seemed impressed and started posing. I asked her if she wanted her photo taking and encouraged by Kurt, “he will take a great photo of you” (or words to that effect), Colette said ‘Yes’

I suggested Colette stood in the doorway to the Hockley Arts Club (that’s a bar not an art club), as it’s a fabulous urban location which I’ve used before to shoot strangers.

Colette was easy to photograph and I took several photos of her, it was a really relaxed shoot as Colette received lots of positive vibes from her friends. I asked Colette what she did for a job and Colette told me she was a Graphic Designer / Artist.

I thanked Colette for the photos and Kurt said he would give her my Insta’ account details.

Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Colette, I hope you had a lovely afternoon in the city.

Oh and Elsie’s was really popular at the John Lewis Experience desk when she had her photo took, she even went behind the counter to say hello to the John Lewis partners and customers !
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait of Colette. She's a beautiful young woman!
November 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corinne , that's a lovely comment
November 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pleasant friendly face - great portrait !
November 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl , much appreciated :)
November 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super portrait, and what a novel idea to take your dog shopping
November 3rd, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Great smile! She is glowing!
November 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady Judith , John Lewis is dog friendly , Elsie and I have been there several times
November 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 thanks Allison , I think you are right
November 4th, 2023  
