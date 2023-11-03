100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 398 : Colette

John Lewis Nottingham had an in store event today, bring your dog into the store for a Christmas Photoshoot.



Before we went to the store, Elsie and I had a wander around the city. As we made our way down into Hockley I saw stranger number 389, Kurt, with two of his friends, so Elsie and I went over to Kurt to say hello.



Kurt was pleased to see me and introduced me to his two friends and told them I was a photographer who took photos of random people, including himself. He showed them my Insta account and one of his friends, Colette, seemed impressed and started posing. I asked her if she wanted her photo taking and encouraged by Kurt, “he will take a great photo of you” (or words to that effect), Colette said ‘Yes’



I suggested Colette stood in the doorway to the Hockley Arts Club (that’s a bar not an art club), as it’s a fabulous urban location which I’ve used before to shoot strangers.



Colette was easy to photograph and I took several photos of her, it was a really relaxed shoot as Colette received lots of positive vibes from her friends. I asked Colette what she did for a job and Colette told me she was a Graphic Designer / Artist.



I thanked Colette for the photos and Kurt said he would give her my Insta’ account details.



Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Colette, I hope you had a lovely afternoon in the city.



Oh and Elsie’s was really popular at the John Lewis Experience desk when she had her photo took, she even went behind the counter to say hello to the John Lewis partners and customers !

