John Lewis "Experience Desk" latest assistant / partner

We took Elsie to an 'in store event' at John Lewis Nottingham.



The "experience desk" were taking photos of customer's dog's and creating a "Christmas decoration" (a bauble in Elsie's case) from the said photo.



Elsie was keen to take part in the creation of the decoration and here she is helping one of the partners behind the desk.



She caused quite a stir among the customers passing by.



Mobile phone shot, Sony Xperia

