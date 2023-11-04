Previous
John Lewis "Experience Desk" latest assistant / partner by phil_howcroft
Photo 3005

John Lewis "Experience Desk" latest assistant / partner

We took Elsie to an 'in store event' at John Lewis Nottingham.

The "experience desk" were taking photos of customer's dog's and creating a "Christmas decoration" (a bauble in Elsie's case) from the said photo.

Elsie was keen to take part in the creation of the decoration and here she is helping one of the partners behind the desk.

She caused quite a stir among the customers passing by.

Mobile phone shot, Sony Xperia
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lol 😂😂 What a brilliant candid!
November 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca I couldn't help but smile as I took the photo Casa' 📷😀😂
November 4th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Love her curiosity!
November 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, she's is so cute! A great candid!
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise