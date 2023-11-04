Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3005
John Lewis "Experience Desk" latest assistant / partner
We took Elsie to an 'in store event' at John Lewis Nottingham.
The "experience desk" were taking photos of customer's dog's and creating a "Christmas decoration" (a bauble in Elsie's case) from the said photo.
Elsie was keen to take part in the creation of the decoration and here she is helping one of the partners behind the desk.
She caused quite a stir among the customers passing by.
Mobile phone shot, Sony Xperia
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3063
photos
107
followers
95
following
823% complete
View this month »
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
whippet
,
nottingham
,
john lewis
,
john lewis nottingham
Casablanca
ace
Lol 😂😂 What a brilliant candid!
November 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
I couldn't help but smile as I took the photo Casa' 📷😀😂
November 4th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Love her curiosity!
November 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, she's is so cute! A great candid!
November 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close