Long Lamp Shadows by phil_howcroft
Long Lamp Shadows

Two new LED solar powered lamps hang either side of our porch.

I liked the long shadows created by the low autumnal evening sun
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

Boxplayer
Good spot
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C
Nice composition and wonderful long shadow
November 6th, 2023  
Mags
Cool shadows and capture!
November 6th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Oh, I Iike that.
November 6th, 2023  
