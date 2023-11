My attempt at a twitching shot

Natural history bird / twitching shots don't often make an appearance in my photostream.



We do however have a family of Robins in our garden that I seem to be able to photograph fairly well. They don't move much, four of them live on metal spikes (I've photographed them before for 365) and our two most recent additions seem attracted to a trellis on our patio. This one hasn't moved since it landed on the trellis pillar on Friday morning.



Look at the beautiful blue sky !