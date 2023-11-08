From The Archive : Smarties on the Prom

This is from the archive, early 1960's on the promenade at Blackpool, visiting my grandparents for a family get together.



In the photo, my cousin Ann, my Mum, My cousin Alan, my brother Paul (look at the buggy, not much nod to health and safety), me and then a random bloke on the edge of the frame.



Smartie tubes haven't changed much, possible smaller today than they were in 1960 something.



Shot and developed and printed by my Dad in his darkroom.