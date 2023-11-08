Sign up
Previous
Photo 3008
From The Archive : Smarties on the Prom
This is from the archive, early 1960's on the promenade at Blackpool, visiting my grandparents for a family get together.
In the photo, my cousin Ann, my Mum, My cousin Alan, my brother Paul (look at the buggy, not much nod to health and safety), me and then a random bloke on the edge of the frame.
Smartie tubes haven't changed much, possible smaller today than they were in 1960 something.
Shot and developed and printed by my Dad in his darkroom.
8th November 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3066
photos
107
followers
95
following
824% complete
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Tags
buggy
archive
1960s
social history
blackpool
Mags
ace
Oh you were such a cutie pie in your short pants!
November 8th, 2023
