Previous
Alfie and Elsie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3009

Alfie and Elsie

A little whippet Elsie, one year old , a little boy , Alfie, one year old, bonding in a special way.

Alfie our grandson , Elsie our whippet , photographed this morning in our lounge. No dogs or children were hurt in the making of this photo.

Alfie is holding his sisters, "Frozen" , microphone, Elsa sings "Let it Go" among many of the functions available on the microphone !

BTW Thant's Janes slippers and foot in the background, keeping an eye on events and that's Elsies "throw" on the sofa

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is so cute! Elsie seems to understand that Alfie is still a baby and she looks so careful.
A precious moment!
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thank you Corinne , Elsie is still a young puppy herself , but seems to know when children are present , she is really gentle on the street when children want to stroke her and now seems at ease with Willow and Alfie
November 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! That's just so adorable!
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thank you Mags, it sure is :)
November 9th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my so cute!!
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@photographycrazy cheers bill
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise