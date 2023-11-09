Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Alfie and Elsie
A little whippet Elsie, one year old , a little boy , Alfie, one year old, bonding in a special way.
Alfie our grandson , Elsie our whippet , photographed this morning in our lounge. No dogs or children were hurt in the making of this photo.
Alfie is holding his sisters, "Frozen" , microphone, Elsa sings "Let it Go" among many of the functions available on the microphone !
BTW Thant's Janes slippers and foot in the background, keeping an eye on events and that's Elsies "throw" on the sofa
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
puppy
,
grandson
,
whippet
,
grandchild
Corinne C
ace
This is so cute! Elsie seems to understand that Alfie is still a baby and she looks so careful.
A precious moment!
November 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thank you Corinne , Elsie is still a young puppy herself , but seems to know when children are present , she is really gentle on the street when children want to stroke her and now seems at ease with Willow and Alfie
November 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! That's just so adorable!
November 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Mags, it sure is :)
November 9th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Oh my so cute!!
November 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@photographycrazy
cheers bill
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
A precious moment!