Alfie and Elsie

A little whippet Elsie, one year old , a little boy , Alfie, one year old, bonding in a special way.



Alfie our grandson , Elsie our whippet , photographed this morning in our lounge. No dogs or children were hurt in the making of this photo.



Alfie is holding his sisters, "Frozen" , microphone, Elsa sings "Let it Go" among many of the functions available on the microphone !



BTW Thant's Janes slippers and foot in the background, keeping an eye on events and that's Elsies "throw" on the sofa



