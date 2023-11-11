Sign up
Photo 3010
Remembrance
Football does some things really well and some things not so well. The remembrance tributes in the football community are one of the things they do well.
This is the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, with players of both Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool and nearly 25,000 fans observing a moment of reflection before the start of the EFL L1 game.
I do wonder what those soldiers from the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 would make of the horrific events happening in the world today.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3069
photos
107
followers
95
following
Tags
football
,
remembrance
,
monochrome
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
Mags
ace
Marvelous crowd capture. I love the black and white.
November 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fabulous shot. You’re so right.
November 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley for your words of support
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , that is kind of you
November 12th, 2023
