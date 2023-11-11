Previous
Remembrance by phil_howcroft
Photo 3010

Remembrance

Football does some things really well and some things not so well. The remembrance tributes in the football community are one of the things they do well.

This is the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, with players of both Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool and nearly 25,000 fans observing a moment of reflection before the start of the EFL L1 game.

I do wonder what those soldiers from the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 would make of the horrific events happening in the world today.
11th November 2023

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Marvelous crowd capture. I love the black and white.
November 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fabulous shot. You’re so right.
November 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley for your words of support

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , that is kind of you
November 12th, 2023  
