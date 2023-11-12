Previous
I Shoot Film : Mr Whippy : Often Licked ... Never Beaten by phil_howcroft
Photo 3011

I Shoot Film : Mr Whippy : Often Licked ... Never Beaten

I Shoot Film : Kodak ColorPlus 200 : Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens

I now have two Ice Cream Van shots on my 365 project that were shot on 35mm film.

This one is located on the River Trent in Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham.

It was shot on the August Bank Holiday weekend when we went to the scarecrow festival in the village.

I spoke to the young lady in the van to ask if it was OK to photograph the van. She was interested in my film camera and we had a little chat about photography. I did ask her if she would be par of my strangers project, but she said it was Ok to take a photo of her in the van, but didn't want to be part of my strangers project.

Film, processed and scanned by Make It Easy Lab, Nottingham

The scan had a little crop and levels adjustment post processing.

Retro Kodak film colours on a sunny Bank Holiday morning.
Phil Howcroft

william wooderson
She looks a little uninterested, certainly (staring at her phone?) but what a great image! Fav.
November 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very nice capture and interesting narrative. I can't forget that you said one of my gardenia shots looked like a Whippy. LOL!
November 12th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, always love a Mr. Whippy
November 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , I think everyone loves one , flake and raspberry sauce too

@marlboromaam oh yes I remember that Mags , lol

@will_wooderson thanks William , old school photography , I have a few to post
November 12th, 2023  
KWind ace
A fun slogan!! Great shot!
November 12th, 2023  
