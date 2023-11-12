I Shoot Film : Mr Whippy : Often Licked ... Never Beaten

I Shoot Film : Kodak ColorPlus 200 : Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens



I now have two Ice Cream Van shots on my 365 project that were shot on 35mm film.



This one is located on the River Trent in Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham.



It was shot on the August Bank Holiday weekend when we went to the scarecrow festival in the village.



I spoke to the young lady in the van to ask if it was OK to photograph the van. She was interested in my film camera and we had a little chat about photography. I did ask her if she would be par of my strangers project, but she said it was Ok to take a photo of her in the van, but didn't want to be part of my strangers project.



Film, processed and scanned by Make It Easy Lab, Nottingham



The scan had a little crop and levels adjustment post processing.



Retro Kodak film colours on a sunny Bank Holiday morning.