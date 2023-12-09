Previous
Sooty, Sweep, Bokeh and a vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 3034

Sooty, Sweep, Bokeh and a vintage lens

For those of you outside of the UK you may not recognise Sooty and Sweep

Sooty (the orange bear) is 75 years old, he's entertained children (and adults) for generations . He's a magician and very naughty. His buddy Sweep (a dog with floppy ears) is 66 and is also very naughty !

Our Sooty is 37, we won him in a charity auction on Radio Trent back in December 1986 when they were raising money for Children's charities. I think we paid £25 for him, which was a substantial amount back in the day !

Much like the original Sooty, he entertained our daughters when they were little.

He's now popular with Willow and Alfie our Grandchildren. He gets pushed around in a buggy and has been known to get some attention from Elsie our whippet dog.

Sooty and Sweep sometimes have chats with Willow and Alfie. I put on a squeaky voice and have quite sensible dialogs with Willow, "What's your name?" , "do you like Frozen?" "Who's your friend at Pre-School" "Do you like sweets?"...you get the idea. I have to remember that Sootty cannot speak , so I have to ask questions on his behalf, albeit in a falsetto voice !

Anyway, Vintage Helios 58mm 44-2 Russian lens, older than our Sooty , younger than the original Sooty , shot wide open at f2 on my Sony A6000.
The bokeh is fabulous and is just stating to swirl .



Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic story and bokeh. I bet your grandchildren love it when you play the part. Yes, I remember them well.
December 10th, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
My son loves sooty and has the modern day equivalents.
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image with a superb bokeh!
Sooty and Sweep are very cute and they don't look their age :-)
December 10th, 2023  
Carole G ace
I can remember going to see Harry Corbett and Sooty and Sweep as a little girl. I had the Sooty puppet. I can remember being fascinated by Sue the Panda at the show. I think it must have been in Bradford!
December 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady Judith , I don't know who enjoys it more , Willow and Alfie or me !!!

@rjb71 Thanks Richard , Sweep is quite high tech , he has a squeaker inside his body !!

@corinnec Corinne all our toys are much loved , we've recycled / rescued several from the loft that belonged to our daughters for Willow and Alfie !

@yorkshirekiwi I'm pleased our Sooty and Sweep were able to bring back a childhood memory for you Carole
December 10th, 2023  
Dianne
Yep - we had Sooty and Sweep on NZ tv.
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fantastic - love your narrative - you seem to have as much fun as the grandies !
December 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great memories Phil, thank you
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done! It's so cute!
December 10th, 2023  
