Sooty, Sweep, Bokeh and a vintage lens

For those of you outside of the UK you may not recognise Sooty and Sweep



Sooty (the orange bear) is 75 years old, he's entertained children (and adults) for generations . He's a magician and very naughty. His buddy Sweep (a dog with floppy ears) is 66 and is also very naughty !



Our Sooty is 37, we won him in a charity auction on Radio Trent back in December 1986 when they were raising money for Children's charities. I think we paid £25 for him, which was a substantial amount back in the day !



Much like the original Sooty, he entertained our daughters when they were little.



He's now popular with Willow and Alfie our Grandchildren. He gets pushed around in a buggy and has been known to get some attention from Elsie our whippet dog.



Sooty and Sweep sometimes have chats with Willow and Alfie. I put on a squeaky voice and have quite sensible dialogs with Willow, "What's your name?" , "do you like Frozen?" "Who's your friend at Pre-School" "Do you like sweets?"...you get the idea. I have to remember that Sootty cannot speak , so I have to ask questions on his behalf, albeit in a falsetto voice !



Anyway, Vintage Helios 58mm 44-2 Russian lens, older than our Sooty , younger than the original Sooty , shot wide open at f2 on my Sony A6000.

The bokeh is fabulous and is just stating to swirl .







