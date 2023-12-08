Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3033
The Exchange Tree
This is a follow on photo from yesterday's posting of the Christmas decorations in The Exchange Nottingham.
This is the beautiful tree situated at the bottom of the arcade.
The stunning light on the back wall and pillars is low winter sun streaming into the mall from the side doors of the mall.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3091
photos
105
followers
95
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th December 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bokeh
,
dappled sunlight
,
the exchange nottingham
,
sreetie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close