The Exchange , Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3032

The Exchange , Nottingham

I've been here before on my 365 over the years , especially at Christmas time.

This is The Exchange , Nottingham , a posh shopping mall in the heart of the Council House buildings.

They always have a nice tree and classy decorations.

Sony A6700 and 16-55mm f2.8 Sony G lens

7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Suzanne ace
Good shot!
December 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne
December 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice Christmassy shops. I recognise this bit, have walked through a few times.
December 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image and a superb mall!
December 7th, 2023  
