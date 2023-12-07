Sign up
Previous
Photo 3032
The Exchange , Nottingham
I've been here before on my 365 over the years , especially at Christmas time.
This is The Exchange , Nottingham , a posh shopping mall in the heart of the Council House buildings.
They always have a nice tree and classy decorations.
Sony A6700 and 16-55mm f2.8 Sony G lens
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3090
photos
105
followers
95
following
830% complete
View this month »
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th December 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
mall
,
street photography
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
,
shopping mall
,
streetie
,
the exchange nottingham
Suzanne
ace
Good shot!
December 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
thanks Suzanne
December 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice Christmassy shops. I recognise this bit, have walked through a few times.
December 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image and a superb mall!
December 7th, 2023
