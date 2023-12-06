100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 402 : Mel, Emma and Amy

We went into Nottingham today and I had a wander around the streets looking to add to my strangers project. As I walked past the council house, I saw three ladies sat on the steps, they had several bags of Christmas shopping and had just been eating some takeaway food from the Winter Wonderland Well I think they were the first time I passed them, I returned a few minutes later to ask them for a photo (having set my camera up ready to take some photos).



I approached them asking for a photo and they all agreed without hesitation. I asked them if they had been Christmas shopping. I knew they had been because of all the bags, but it was an easy question to start a dialogue.



I asked them what their plans were for the rest of the afternoon. They were going ice skating in the rink that is part of the centrepiece of the Winter Wonderland, there’s also a Sky Skate Ice Path that gives skater a birds eye view of the wonderland and city centre.

“Be careful” I said “I hope you’ve not been drinking”. They laughed at me and said “No” but we are going to the “Ice Bar” after. For those of you not familiar with the concept of an “Ice Bar”, it’s a bar set in an ice room, complete with ice sculptures and you drink from ‘Ice glasses”. I think a session in the ice bar may be time limited and is entry by tickets.



I thanked Mel, Emma and Amy for the photo, wished them a great afternoon and asked permission to post the images onto social media.



I really like the black and white version of the photo as it has a bit of a reportage feel to it



