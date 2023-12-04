Nottingham Trent Uni' Christmas Concert : Royal Concert Hall

We went to a lunchtime concert at the Royal Concert Hall today.



It was free event. Presented by Nottingham Trent University's Chamber Choir and Brass Band



This is a photo from our seat in the stalls before the concert started.



Shot using the ultra wide angle lens on my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone



The photo looks pretty cool as too was the concert by students from the Uni'



The next free concert is a piano recital in January from a young musician from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Xin Li from China.



BTW : The Christmas tree isn't leaning, that's the effect ultra wide angle lens (16mm)