Previous
Photo 3030
Nottingham Trent Uni' Christmas Concert : Royal Concert Hall
We went to a lunchtime concert at the Royal Concert Hall today.
It was free event. Presented by Nottingham Trent University's Chamber Choir and Brass Band
This is a photo from our seat in the stalls before the concert started.
Shot using the ultra wide angle lens on my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone
The photo looks pretty cool as too was the concert by students from the Uni'
The next free concert is a piano recital in January from a young musician from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Xin Li from China.
BTW : The Christmas tree isn't leaning, that's the effect ultra wide angle lens (16mm)
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
Casablanca
ace
Sounds wonderful 🎶
December 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Royal Concert sounds so posh - hope the music was to your liking!
December 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa' it was really lovely thank you
@maggiemae
Maggie , Christmas concert , carols and Christmas classics , ticks all the right boxes
December 4th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love live music at Christmas. How nice! That wide angle is impressively wide.
December 4th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks very futuristic. What a lovely opportunity to be able to go to a free concert
December 4th, 2023
365 Project
close
