Nottingham Trent Uni' Christmas Concert : Royal Concert Hall by phil_howcroft
Photo 3030

Nottingham Trent Uni' Christmas Concert : Royal Concert Hall

We went to a lunchtime concert at the Royal Concert Hall today.

It was free event. Presented by Nottingham Trent University's Chamber Choir and Brass Band

This is a photo from our seat in the stalls before the concert started.

Shot using the ultra wide angle lens on my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone

The photo looks pretty cool as too was the concert by students from the Uni'

The next free concert is a piano recital in January from a young musician from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Xin Li from China.

BTW : The Christmas tree isn't leaning, that's the effect ultra wide angle lens (16mm)
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Sounds wonderful 🎶
December 4th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Royal Concert sounds so posh - hope the music was to your liking!
December 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' it was really lovely thank you

@maggiemae Maggie , Christmas concert , carols and Christmas classics , ticks all the right boxes
December 4th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love live music at Christmas. How nice! That wide angle is impressively wide.
December 4th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks very futuristic. What a lovely opportunity to be able to go to a free concert
December 4th, 2023  
