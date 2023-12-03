Previous
Red, White and Green by phil_howcroft
Photo 3029

Red, White and Green

We had our first snow of the winter this morning, so I went out after breakfast with my camera and took several local shots.

Some beautiful red berries and bokeh on the path outside St. Mary's church
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Corinne C
This is beautiful Phil!
December 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec merci Corinne , really kind of you to say
December 3rd, 2023  
Allison Williams
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful, makes me feel quite Christmas's..fav
December 3rd, 2023  
Brigette
So much snow
Gorgeous
December 4th, 2023  
