Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3029
Red, White and Green
We had our first snow of the winter this morning, so I went out after breakfast with my camera and took several local shots.
Some beautiful red berries and bokeh on the path outside St. Mary's church
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3087
photos
106
followers
96
following
829% complete
View this month »
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
3rd December 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
ice
,
winter
,
bokeh
,
berries
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful Phil!
December 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , really kind of you to say
December 3rd, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful, makes me feel quite Christmas's..fav
December 3rd, 2023
Brigette
ace
So much snow
Gorgeous
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Gorgeous