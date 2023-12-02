Sign up
Previous
Photo 3028
Red Light Spells Danger
We had a Hoar frost today, The temperature never got above zero.
Hoar frost photos look great against blue skies, but our skies were grey and foggy.
So here's a photo of some traffic lights Arnold.
Elsie wasn't too keen on me stopping her walk to take a few photos (sub zero temps aren't ideal conditions for whippet walking)
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3086
photos
106
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd December 2023 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stop
,
danger
,
traffic lights
,
red light
,
hoar frost
Casablanca
ace
Love those crystallised webs!
December 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Love how the webs are draped over the lights.
December 2nd, 2023
