Previous
Red Light Spells Danger by phil_howcroft
Photo 3028

Red Light Spells Danger

We had a Hoar frost today, The temperature never got above zero.

Hoar frost photos look great against blue skies, but our skies were grey and foggy.

So here's a photo of some traffic lights Arnold.

Elsie wasn't too keen on me stopping her walk to take a few photos (sub zero temps aren't ideal conditions for whippet walking)


2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love those crystallised webs!
December 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Love how the webs are draped over the lights.
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise