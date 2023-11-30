Previous
Legends by phil_howcroft
Legends

On our urban walk yesterday the canal towpath was closed by the lock that links the canal to the River Trent, so we had to move up to street level and follow the road to the river.

As we stepped up onto the road I saw this new mural (painted October 2023) opposite the Trent Navigation Inn pub.

So I nipped down the street to photograph it.

This is Jimmy Sirrell and Brian Clough, legendary football managers for Notts County and Nottingham Forest respectively.

I was pointing my camera upwards, so I had to straighten my converging verticals in post processing

It's a black and white mural and looks really cool. The mural is based on a photograph taken of the pair at Trent Bridge in 1985.






Phil Howcroft

Christina ace
Great mural - they look genuinely happy.
November 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@christinav thanks Christina , it's a bit of a geeky football mural
November 30th, 2023  
