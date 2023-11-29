Previous
Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 3026

Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge

This is Wilford Suspension Bridge, an iconic footbridge crossing the River Trent in Nottingham, just a short walk from Trent Bridge.

We crossed it today on an urban walk along the Beeston-Nottingham Canal and then the banks of the Trent

I knelt down with my Sony RX100VII camera and clicked to get a wide low perspective. I think it works as a set of photos and I got a “peace sign” from a couple walking over the bridge.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and b/w, nice shot!
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Is this where Trent Bridge is? This is a great shot
November 29th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@johnfalconer John it's 5 minutes walk from Trent Bridge which is then a 1 minute walk to the cricket ground
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done and I like it in black and white.
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous street pic Phil!
November 29th, 2023  
