Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3026
Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge
This is Wilford Suspension Bridge, an iconic footbridge crossing the River Trent in Nottingham, just a short walk from Trent Bridge.
We crossed it today on an urban walk along the Beeston-Nottingham Canal and then the banks of the Trent
I knelt down with my Sony RX100VII camera and clicked to get a wide low perspective. I think it works as a set of photos and I got a “peace sign” from a couple walking over the bridge.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3084
photos
107
followers
96
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th November 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
bridge
,
street photography
,
piece
,
mono
,
suspension bridge
,
black and white photography
,
river trent
,
streetie
,
wilford suspension bridge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and b/w, nice shot!
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Is this where Trent Bridge is? This is a great shot
November 29th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@johnfalconer
John it's 5 minutes walk from Trent Bridge which is then a 1 minute walk to the cricket ground
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done and I like it in black and white.
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous street pic Phil!
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close