Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge

This is Wilford Suspension Bridge, an iconic footbridge crossing the River Trent in Nottingham, just a short walk from Trent Bridge.



We crossed it today on an urban walk along the Beeston-Nottingham Canal and then the banks of the Trent



I knelt down with my Sony RX100VII camera and clicked to get a wide low perspective. I think it works as a set of photos and I got a “peace sign” from a couple walking over the bridge.

