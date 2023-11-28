Sign up
Previous
Photo 3025
11.19 a.m. : St Mary's Church Tower
Another SOOC shot from my lovely new Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone camera.
This is using the 85mm end of the 85-135mm optical zoom on the Xperia.
Shot with a whippet in one hand and my mobile in the other
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3083
photos
107
followers
96
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
28th November 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
clock
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
st. mary's
,
sony xperia 1v
,
xperia 1v
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I can see the detail in the old stones.
November 28th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Well done Phil, a lovely shot
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful image! Elsie is a good girl patiently waiting that the photo is taken before she moves ahead!
November 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great multi-tasking there Phil!
November 28th, 2023
