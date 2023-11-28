Previous
11.19 a.m. : St Mary's Church Tower by phil_howcroft
Photo 3025

11.19 a.m. : St Mary's Church Tower

Another SOOC shot from my lovely new Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone camera.

This is using the 85mm end of the 85-135mm optical zoom on the Xperia.

Shot with a whippet in one hand and my mobile in the other
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I can see the detail in the old stones.
November 28th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Well done Phil, a lovely shot
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful image! Elsie is a good girl patiently waiting that the photo is taken before she moves ahead!
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great multi-tasking there Phil!
November 28th, 2023  
