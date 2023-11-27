We are Bolton : Toughsheet

This is the Bolton Wanderers stadium, shot using the ultra wide lens (16mm) on my new geeky gadget, my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone.



This is SOOC, pointing upwards at the stadium entrance and sponsors name.



The Wanderers have been in this stadium for over 25 years now. It was known as the Reebok Stadium, then the Macron Stadium, then the University of Bolton Stadium and now the Toughsheet Community Stadium



I think our sponsors reflect the status of the club over the years, from world renowned household sporting brands to local businesses



Anyway, The Sony Xperia 1V is a fabulous phone and Camera.

