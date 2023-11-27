Previous
Next
We are Bolton : Toughsheet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3024

We are Bolton : Toughsheet

This is the Bolton Wanderers stadium, shot using the ultra wide lens (16mm) on my new geeky gadget, my Sony Xperia 1V mobile phone.

This is SOOC, pointing upwards at the stadium entrance and sponsors name.

The Wanderers have been in this stadium for over 25 years now. It was known as the Reebok Stadium, then the Macron Stadium, then the University of Bolton Stadium and now the Toughsheet Community Stadium

I think our sponsors reflect the status of the club over the years, from world renowned household sporting brands to local businesses

Anyway, The Sony Xperia 1V is a fabulous phone and Camera.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great capture of one of your favorite places. =)
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I like your pov here.
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise