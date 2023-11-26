Previous
At the dinner table (new Xperia 1V phone shot) by phil_howcroft
At the dinner table (new Xperia 1V phone shot)

Elsie is really well behaved and has settled down really well to life at the Howcroft's (she's 15 months old now).

One thing she does though, which is very naughty, is she tries to steal food from our worksurfaces (she surfs the worksufrace on her back legs ). She will try and beg off your plate if you are eating on the sofa.

Anyway here she is after our Sunday dinner (lunch midday meal) sat on Jane's knee at the table looking all innocent.

This is shot on my new mobile phone, using the 80-135 optical zoom (T* coated Zeiss Glass). I cropped it and did a minor levels adjustment on the native android phone photo editor.

That's Janes jumper btw

I think it is a stunning shot for a mobile phone
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
You look beautiful, Elsie! Your eyes just sparkle and shine.
November 26th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent, you have captured the eyes perfectly
November 26th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s fabulous Phil, a great portrait of the lovely Elsie!
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh my Elsie is gorgeous! How can you resist such a beautiful face!
The quality of the pic is outstanding indeed.
November 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super capture of Elsie, Phil, Love those eyes!
November 26th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Thanks for all the info and insights into life with Elsie!
November 26th, 2023  
