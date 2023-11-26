At the dinner table (new Xperia 1V phone shot)

Elsie is really well behaved and has settled down really well to life at the Howcroft's (she's 15 months old now).



One thing she does though, which is very naughty, is she tries to steal food from our worksurfaces (she surfs the worksufrace on her back legs ). She will try and beg off your plate if you are eating on the sofa.



Anyway here she is after our Sunday dinner (lunch midday meal) sat on Jane's knee at the table looking all innocent.



This is shot on my new mobile phone, using the 80-135 optical zoom (T* coated Zeiss Glass). I cropped it and did a minor levels adjustment on the native android phone photo editor.



That's Janes jumper btw



I think it is a stunning shot for a mobile phone