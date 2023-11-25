Sign up
Previous
Photo 3022
The longest shadow ever
I have a new phone , the Sony Xperia 1V, it gets great reviews and it's camera is best in class.
It has an ultra wide lens 16mm lens , a 24mm lens and an optical zoom of 80 to 135 mm
This is the ultra wide lens ( it exaggerates the view somewhat ) and the floodlight pylons look immense.
It's zeiss glass with T* coating .
This is the toughsheet stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers FC, we beat Exeter 7-0 to go top of L1.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3080
photos
107
followers
96
following
827% complete
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
25th November 2023 2:14pm
Tags
xperia
,
conte jour
Mags
ace
Very nice capture! Enjoy your new phone.
November 25th, 2023
Corinne
ace
Wow ! Have fun with this new toy :)
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An impressive perspective. Congratulations for your team!
November 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Go Wanderers! Love the sound of your new phone
November 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh enjoy your new toy!
November 25th, 2023
