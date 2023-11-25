Previous
The longest shadow ever by phil_howcroft
The longest shadow ever

I have a new phone , the Sony Xperia 1V, it gets great reviews and it's camera is best in class.

It has an ultra wide lens 16mm lens , a 24mm lens and an optical zoom of 80 to 135 mm

This is the ultra wide lens ( it exaggerates the view somewhat ) and the floodlight pylons look immense.

It's zeiss glass with T* coating .

This is the toughsheet stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers FC, we beat Exeter 7-0 to go top of L1.



25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Phil Howcroft

Very nice capture! Enjoy your new phone.
November 25th, 2023  
Wow ! Have fun with this new toy :)
November 25th, 2023  
An impressive perspective. Congratulations for your team!
November 25th, 2023  
Go Wanderers! Love the sound of your new phone
November 25th, 2023  
Ooh enjoy your new toy!
November 25th, 2023  
