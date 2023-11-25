The longest shadow ever

I have a new phone , the Sony Xperia 1V, it gets great reviews and it's camera is best in class.



It has an ultra wide lens 16mm lens , a 24mm lens and an optical zoom of 80 to 135 mm



This is the ultra wide lens ( it exaggerates the view somewhat ) and the floodlight pylons look immense.



It's zeiss glass with T* coating .



This is the toughsheet stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers FC, we beat Exeter 7-0 to go top of L1.







